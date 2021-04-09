Police investigating drive-by shootings at Oil and Go outlets

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of two related businesses early Tuesday morning in South Burlington and Essex.

One happened at the Oil and Go on Shelburne Rd. Police say the business had been shot multiple times, likely from a vehicle on Shelburne Road. They say an employee was inside when it took place around 5:30 a.m They say one of the shots hit a Vermont Gas meter on the building and fire crews were called in as a precaution.

Earlier, police say shots were also fired at the Oil and Go in Essex.

Police say they are pursuing numerous leads.

