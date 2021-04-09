Sen. Sanders to join in on Friday’s pandemic press conference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders are expected to talk about the state’s reopening plan during their press conference Friday.

Senator Bernie Sanders will also be joining the conference to talk about a joint effort to expand summer enrichment opportunities for Vermont’s kids.

We expect updates on outbreaks in the state, vaccination numbers and COVID trends.

We will broadcast that for you live right here on Channel 3 starting a little after 11 a.m.

