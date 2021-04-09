Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Talking to people on Church Street about reentry anxiety

(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a year after the pandemic began, Gov. Phil Scott has said he hopes Vermonters can return to some degree of normalcy by July 4.

COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing across the state, and we are also seeing a spike in infections as variants spread.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a sunny Saturday afternoon on the Church Street Marketplace in downtown Burlington to talk to passersby about their pandemic experiences, what they think comes next, and their post-pandemic anxieties.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New guidance released for Vermont schools
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
A South Burlington intersection has been reopened after a morning crash.
2-car crash causes delays in South Burlington
File photo
Phase 1 of Vermont’s reopening plan begins Friday

Latest News

The Chaffee Arts Center in Rutland is taking entries for its annual K-12 student show.
Chaffee Art Center taking entries for annual student show
An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
New film documents frustration of neighbors in F-35 flight path
File photo
As the weather warms, tents start going up for outdoor classrooms
Illustration of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter near the Perseverance rover. (NASA/JPL-Caltech...
Ingenuity prepares to take flight this weekend