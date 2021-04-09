Stuck in Vermont: Talking to people on Church Street about reentry anxiety
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a year after the pandemic began, Gov. Phil Scott has said he hopes Vermonters can return to some degree of normalcy by July 4.
COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing across the state, and we are also seeing a spike in infections as variants spread.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a sunny Saturday afternoon on the Church Street Marketplace in downtown Burlington to talk to passersby about their pandemic experiences, what they think comes next, and their post-pandemic anxieties.
