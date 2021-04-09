Vermont Senate approves ‘reproductive liberty’ amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) The Vermont Senate has given its final approval to a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

The proposal will now be sent to the Vermont House. If approved by the House it will go before Vermont voters in a statewide referendum in November 2022.

Democratic state Sen. Ginny Lyons said the amendment was originally proposed two years ago because of concerns the U.S. Supreme Court could weaken the right to abortion.

Mary Hahn Beerworth of the Vermont Right to Life Committee says the amendment is too broad and could have unintended consequences.

