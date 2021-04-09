Vermont seniors praying for prom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prom is back on this year for some Vermont high schools. It’s getting students excited, and some local businesses too.

“We’re all looking for prom dresses. The girls are sending messages back and forth and we’re getting excited!” said Katherine Hankes, a senior at South Burlington High School.

Prom season is here, but how students will celebrate is still unclear. “Right now we are still up in the air. We’re waiting on hopefully updated guidance coming out soon,” said Don Vanostrand, the co-principal at Essex High School. “We are throwing out some ideas, and kind of working out some different scenarios.”

South Burlington High School students planning prom are still brainstorming the safest way to host the event. “We originally were actually going to have prom inside, but we were thinking for COVID it would be safer for the students if there was more airflow,” said Mollie Allen, a senior.

And local businesses are hoping the plans move forward. “Stores like ours, the florist, you know, the D.J.’s, we’re all affected by it,” said Mark Needleman, the owner of Needleman’s Bridal & Formal in South Burlington. He says the store usually gets half of its annual profits from prom season. “Right now, it’s really been mainly just bridal. But as you can see with the stock that we have, we are ready to go for prom when they hit the green button.”

At Chapell’s Florist in Burlington, co-owner Kristin Eaton says the past year has been crickets in her store too. “This year’s been quiet. We haven’t heard too much. I do anticipate something going on. So, I am going to be prepared and well stocked up on supplies,” she said.

No matter what happens, the seniors say they are happy to at least end the year together. “It feels really good. I wasn’t expecting to have one because we really haven’t gotten anything else as a senior class. So, I was really excited to hear that we get a prom this year, to just really end the year with the whole grade together. Well, Hopefully,” said Marin Edmunds, an SBHS senior.

“I’m excited to see some of the classmates I haven’t seen all year,” added SBHS senior Alexander Ingham.

“It was a great feeling to know that we’re going to have something,” said Bridget Fletcher, a BHS senior.

State education officials this week said they expect to release prom and graduation guidelines soon.

