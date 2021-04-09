Vermonter paints largest cow in the U.S.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world cow movement has a new spot in the Queen City, and this one is pretty hard to miss.

The newest cow painting is on the side of Lux Barber Shop on Cherry Street, and according to the founder DJ Barry, it’s the largest in the country to date.

The movement’s motto is “we are all spots on the same cow.” It promotes unity, togetherness and love.

Barry says he has been searching for the perfect spot in Burlington to do a large mural for years, and now finally landed a perfect spot, at the perfect time.

“With the moment, right now, what’s so special, is we have spent the last year pushing everyone apart and everyone away, and now it’s the time to push the world together and it’s going to take a long time to do that. Our message is really really strong right now, and the world needs something pushing people back together,” said Barry.

Barry says the mural is taking a little longer than he originally expected, so there is no set date of when it will be complete just yet. With all the nice weather we have had, he is making tons of progress.

