Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are at the end of a week of spectacular spring weather, and today will be no different. There will be loads of sunshine and temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above normal, getting into the low-to-mid 70s for highs.

A band of clouds will come through overnight into Saturday morning, but we’ll get back to sunshine again during the afternoon, and we’ll be keeping those unusually warm temperatures around.

It will cool down just a bit on Sunday with more clouds as a frontal boundary pushes our way from the southwest. There will still be some sunshine in our far northern & eastern areas, but finally the chance for some much-needed rain in our far southern areas, stretching up through the Adirondacks and into the St. Lawrence Valley. A few showers may linger in those areas into Monday morning, but the rain won’t amount to much, as that front stalls and weakens.

The dry weather will continue for much of next week. There is just a slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be coming down, back into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs, but even those temperatures are still above normal.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New guidance released for Vermont schools
Adrian Moore
WCAX Investigates: The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont
A South Burlington intersection has been reopened after a morning crash.
2-car crash causes delays in South Burlington
FILE Photo
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late Night Forecast
Late Night Forecast
wx
Thursday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast