BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are at the end of a week of spectacular spring weather, and today will be no different. There will be loads of sunshine and temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above normal, getting into the low-to-mid 70s for highs.

A band of clouds will come through overnight into Saturday morning, but we’ll get back to sunshine again during the afternoon, and we’ll be keeping those unusually warm temperatures around.

It will cool down just a bit on Sunday with more clouds as a frontal boundary pushes our way from the southwest. There will still be some sunshine in our far northern & eastern areas, but finally the chance for some much-needed rain in our far southern areas, stretching up through the Adirondacks and into the St. Lawrence Valley. A few showers may linger in those areas into Monday morning, but the rain won’t amount to much, as that front stalls and weakens.

The dry weather will continue for much of next week. There is just a slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be coming down, back into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs, but even those temperatures are still above normal.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

