BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Another spectacular day today with sunshine and temperatures reaching the 70s!

There is a band of clouds that will approach during the very early morning hours Saturday that may drop a sprinkle or two but it looks like it will remain dry. Sun will be back for most of the day with more unseasonably warm weather.

Sunday, a frontal boundary will attempt to move into the area from the southwest. Sunshine will prevail in our far northern and eastern areas, but the much needed rain showers should reach into the southern parts of our area, up through the Adirondacks and St. Lawrence Valley. A few showers may linger in those areas into Monday morning, but the rain won’t amount to much, as that front stalls and falls apart.

We can expect more dry weather for much of next week. There is just a slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday, and again on Friday. Temperatures will be coming down, back into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs, but even those temperatures are still above normal.

