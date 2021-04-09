BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another beautiful sunny day, with more on the horizon! The problem is, it’s getting a little dusty out there for this time of year!

That strong high pressure over the northeast will continue to bring us mostly sunny skies and with winds out of the south, our temperatures will be even warmer, getting into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

We do need some rain though, and Sunday will be out next opportunity with some rain showers moving in. There is the chance for more rain showers on Monday, and again on Wednesday.

In the meantime, I hope you find the chance to take MAX Advantage of this fine, spring weather!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.