Baby owl rescued in Poultney

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - “Hoo” helped get a baby owl back in its nest this week? Cheri Mcdermott and Don Doane of Poultney!

Mcdermott owns Wild in Blissville, working as a wildlife rehabilitator in the area.

She got a call about a baby owl on the ground at Green Mountain College earlier this week.

When she went to check it out, she found the baby, but heard the mom nearby. So, she left the baby overnight after moving it closer to the tree it fell from.

The next morning, she had recruited the help of Don Doane of Doane’s Tree Service and his bucket loader to place them back in the tree.

“The baby may have survived on the ground on its own because it’s a Great Horned baby owl and they do feed their young from the ground, but as you can see from where we’re standing a lot of people come down here with their dogs and stuff like that so it really wasn’t the safest place for the baby to be left on the ground,” says Mcdermott.

Doane didn’t speak with us on camera but he said he’s always willing to help out anyone in need, especially since his bucket loader is such an invaluable tool

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.