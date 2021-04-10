BIPOC leaders urge state to keep prioritizing marginalized communities after pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in Vermont have gotten the COVID shot as the state continues its push to vaccinate the BIPOC community.

The state has been prioritizing BIPOC after data revealed they face a disproportionate risk of contracting the virus.

But advocates say they want more to be done. They say the racial disparities that we’re seeing now existed before the pandemic and they will continue to do so unless the state puts more resources and funding toward systemic change. BIPOC leaders are urging the state to continue focusing on eliminating racial disparities once the pandemic ends.

“That is step one — running these clinics so that people can get vaccinated, but that’s only step one,” said Belan Antensaye of the Burlington Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. “After that, there are all the other equitable recovery and relief efforts that need to happen within the state of Vermont so that when we come out of this pandemic, we’re better than we were before and that people of color— all BIPOC people— are not left behind in this recovery effort.”

The pandemic has not only exposed racial disparities in health care, but also in unemployment rates, wages, wealth, housing, and education.

Vermonters of color want to see the state come up with new initiatives and equity practices over the next few years to confront and eliminate these gaps, so that we don’t have to keep revisiting these issues down the line.

“All of which require funding and resources. And most importantly, to keep this type of work front of mind as a top as priority as opposed to constantly having to respond in a reactionary mode,” said Luis Calderin of the Vermont Professionals of Color.

“Now that we have the communities at the table — they should have always been at the table — but now that they’re at the table, it’s the perfect opportunity to allocate resources and funding to continue these projects so that we can prevent hospitalizations and health disparities from taking place and disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities,” said Dr. Mercedes Avila of the Vermont Racial Equity Task Force.

They also believe people of color are best equipped to lead these conversations about systemic solutions and they’d like to see more BIPOC-led organizations involved in the decision-making process and in community discussions.

