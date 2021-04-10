Advertisement

Faulty wiring to blame for St. Johnsbury apartment fire

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fire at a St. Johnsbury apartment caught fire Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 7:00am on Cherry Street at a 5-unit apartment building.

Crews say one of the occupants inside, went outside, saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the window on the ground floor and called for help.

Crews were able to put out the flames from the ground floor unit quickly, before it started to spread. But that unit sustained significant damage. The four other apartments received moderate smoke and heat damage.

Fire crews say the fire started in the wall behind the kitchen, where a wire was improperly disconnected from an appliance and put back behind the wall.

No one was hurt and the fire was not considered suspicious.

