Missing kids return home on their own

Kids return home after hearing search party.
Kids return home after hearing search party.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you were wondering why helicopters flying were flying over River Road in Cambridge Friday night around 7:30 we now know why.

Vermont State Police say they were looking for two missing kids, ages eight and 10. Williston barracks responded to North Main Street in Cambridge. they were last seen by the Lamoille River.

VSP tracked the kids using a K-9 unit, helicopter, fire department, and Swift River Rescue. The kids returned home around 9 p.m. that night. They said they heard the search party and immediately went home.

