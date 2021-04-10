Police are searching for a Marshfield man with long criminal history

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an assault that occurred Friday evening, in Marshfield, and troopers are searching for the suspect.

Police say Harley Breer, 51, is accused of assaulting a neighbor, near Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield.

Breer was on probation at the time of the incident for underlying charges of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

Police believe Breer removed his ankle monitor and fled the area following the assault, in which a neighbor was hit and injured.

State police are withholding the neighbors identity, due to safety concerns.

Breer has ties to the Marshfield and Plainfield areas and Police say he is potentially dangerous.

He’s described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with a studded belt, and a baseball cap.

If you see him, do not approach him and call police.

