Police search for missing Berlin man

William Frantz, Jr.
William Frantz, Jr.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department are searching for a missing 71-year old man from Berlin.

Police say William F. Frantz, Jr., 71, was last seen Wednesday night (April 7th) around 8:30pm when he left a friends house in Montpelier.

Police found Frantz’s car on Hill Street Extension in Berlin but no sign of him.

Frantz is 5′10″, 130lbs, and was last seen wearing a dark turtle neck, tan jacket, sweatpants, and black winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berlin Police.

