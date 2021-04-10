UNH holds off UVM Men’s Soccer to clinch America East regular season title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team fell behind in the first half and could never quite catch up, eventually falling 2-1 to New Hampshire Friday evening at Virtue Field. With the win, UNH clinched the America East regular season title and hosting duties for next week’s conference tournament.

The Wildcats seized the initiative in the 24th minute on a wonder-strike from Paul Mayer. The UNH forward received a pass from Victor Menudier, popped the ball up to himself, and swung a missile from outside the box just inside the far post. They’d add another early in the second when Bilal Kamal pulled a ball into the box from right to left before smashing it back right past Nate Silveira for what would prove to be the winning tally.

Silveira for his part was otherwise spectacular, racking up four saves, none of them more dramatic than a kick save to deny Jacob Gould the opportunity to put the game away. Vermont had climbed back within one before that on a spectacular header from Bjarni Adelsteinsson in the 65th minute, but could never get an equalizer past Alejandro Robles.

The defeat was Vermont’s first loss in six contests this Spring, dropping the Cats down to the #2 seed in next week’s America East tournament. UVM’s semifinal opponent will be NJIT, a team they edged 2-1 on a dramatic 89th minute tally from Noah Egan last month. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Durham, N.H.

