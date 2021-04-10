UVM to have in-person graduation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest university says graduation will happen in-person this year.

UVM graduates will be able to have two fully vaccinated guests attend the on-campus commencement.

Masks and social distancing and other health protocols will be in effect.

Ceremonies will be streamed live.

UVM’s Graduation is on Thursday, May 20th and Friday, May 21st.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.