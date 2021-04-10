Advertisement

UVM to have in-person graduation

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest university says graduation will happen in-person this year.

UVM graduates will be able to have two fully vaccinated guests attend the on-campus commencement.

Masks and social distancing and other health protocols will be in effect.

Ceremonies will be streamed live.

UVM’s Graduation is on Thursday, May 20th and Friday, May 21st.

