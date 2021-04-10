What to do Saturday, April 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

Big trucks, and books, that’s what’s on tap for the Annual Big Rig event this Saturday.

The annual event may look a bit different but has the same core theme. Families can drive along a designated route, and check out some classic local rigs. And this year they’ll be unveiling their new and improved bookmobile.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and is free, but you do need to register.

Another annual event happening this Saturday is RunVermont’s Half Marathon Unplugged.

It starts at 8 a.m. at Waterfront Park in downtown Burlington. Runners will be crossing the finish line sometime between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The race route goes from Waterfront Park, through the Burlington Bike Path, into Colchester, and then back to Burlington.

Another thrilling outdoor activity is skiing in shorts. Something you might be able to do in the weather we’re having this Saturday. The warm temperatures came in just in time for Mount Gore’s last day of the season. So if you want to send off some winter vibes, and turn into spring you know just the place to do it.

