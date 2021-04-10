Woman drives tractor on state highway while intoxicated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not the usual DUI you’d hear about.

Police say a Sharon woman was driving a tractor intoxicated on a public highway.

Vermont State Police were called to respond to Cowslip Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday night for intoxicated and irate women. Through an investigation, VSP discovered Hillary Rodewald of Sharon, was driving under the influence.

Rodewald was released on a citation to appear in court later this month.

