Woman drives tractor on state highway while intoxicated

A different kind of DUI
A different kind of DUI(WCAX VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not the usual DUI you’d hear about.

Police say a Sharon woman was driving a tractor intoxicated on a public highway.

Vermont State Police were called to respond to Cowslip Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday night for intoxicated and irate women. Through an investigation, VSP discovered Hillary Rodewald of Sharon, was driving under the influence.

Rodewald was released on a citation to appear in court later this month.

