BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another almost summer-like day is on the way today. It will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Models have been trending drier with Sunday. Most of the region will just have mostly cloudy skies, though a few showers are possible south and west of the Champlain Valley. It will be cooler than today, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We need rain, but no significant rain is expected during the week. A backdoor cold front may touch off a few showers Monday, but that’s about it. There’s another chance for showers Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be quiet during the week. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs generally a few degrees either side of 60 degrees (still above average), and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.