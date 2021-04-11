Brandon area food distribution events continue

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food distribution events for Brandon area residents are still underway.

Two programs -- Everyone Eats and Brandon Get it and Go are available for anyone to pick up food.

Everyone Eats runs until June, and Get it and Go finishes up at the end of April.

“Everything got shut down with the pandemic and we were able to connect with our community, and this is an awesome community. So, it’s about getting people meals but its also about seeing people, connecting with people, putting our eyes on people just even if it’s a wave,” says coordinator Dallas Ladd.

“It’s fantastic because otherwise we’d have to eat this all ourselves,” jokes coordinator Colleen Wright.

Food pick up runs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Both programs distribute at the same time at the Brandon American Legion.

You do not need to be food-insecure to enjoy these programs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.