Hannaford recalls deli chicken tenders

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling an item sold in the deli department.

If you have a soy allergy, don’t eat the in-store fried chicken tenders. The grocery chain says it didn’t label the potential allergen as an ingredient. The food affected was sold between April 3 and April 9 at stores in Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, and South Burlington.

You can return the item for a full refund.

So far, nobody’s reported feeling sick.

