Advertisement

Hannaford recalls deli chicken tenders

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling an item sold in the deli department.

If you have a soy allergy, don’t eat the in-store fried chicken tenders. The grocery chain says it didn’t label the potential allergen as an ingredient. The food affected was sold between April 3 and April 9 at stores in Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, and South Burlington.

You can return the item for a full refund.

So far, nobody’s reported feeling sick.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Harley Breer, 51
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
File photo
Phase 1 of Vermont’s reopening plan begins Friday
Police investigating drive-by shootings at Oil and Go outlets
File Photo
Sanders, Scott push $71M in summer youth program funding

Latest News

William Frantz, Jr., 71, of Berlin
UPDATE: police locate body of missing Berlin man
Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
File Image
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
Middlebury
Save Lives Act allows VA to vaccinate veterans, their spouses, and caregivers