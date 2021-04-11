Advertisement

Joe’s Pond Ice Out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring

The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been Vermont’s way of officially welcoming spring since 1988, and the the ice is out on Joe’s Pond in West Danville!

The giant block fell into the water Saturday at 4:57 p.m.

More than 10,000 tickets were sold this year, guessing the date and time it would happen. But, we’ll all have to wait a little longer to find out who’s the lucky winner, as the organizers notify them.

