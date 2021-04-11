Joe’s Pond Ice Out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been Vermont’s way of officially welcoming spring since 1988, and the the ice is out on Joe’s Pond in West Danville!

The giant block fell into the water Saturday at 4:57 p.m.

More than 10,000 tickets were sold this year, guessing the date and time it would happen. But, we’ll all have to wait a little longer to find out who’s the lucky winner, as the organizers notify them.

