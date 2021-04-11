Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley Breer, 51
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
A different kind of DUI
Woman drives tractor on state highway while intoxicated
Kids return home after hearing search party.
Missing kids return home on their own
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Police investigating drive-by shootings at Oil and Go outlets

Latest News

Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend
Yogurt the Golden Retriever
Search for dog swept away by Bolton river called off
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring
Burlington
Big crowds at Burlington's beaches this weekend