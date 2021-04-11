Lonely Brandon veterans excited to return to a renovated American Legion

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bars and social clubs were closed for quite some time due to the pandemic.

But one gathering spot for folks in Brandon chose to make the most of it.

Isolation has been tough on everybody, especially our seniors.

“We don’t see many people right now,” says Post 55 Commander Burton Reynolds.

94-year-old WWII Marine Corps veteran is no exception. This former Super Senior has always been a pretty active guy.

“I’ve skydived and I’ve parasailed and I’ve ziplined -- all since I’ve been in my 80s,” he says

He’s one of many veterans looking forward to getting back to the Brandon American Legion for a little fun.

“They call me the one-drink guy because I come down at the meetings and I have one drink and that’s about it,” Reynolds jokes.

What’s even better than just coming back?

“Most of our members are so happy to be able to come back to the Post. For, just communication, psychological reasons, and just to hang out. You know? We miss that,” says executive board member and Army veteran Aaron Tucker.

Coming back to a shiny new space!

“It [has] older lights, older ceiling, the walls are paneled, we just needed a lift up,” says Tucker.

During the pandemic-induced closure, members at Post 55 decided the space needed a face lift.

With $5,000 raised from the community and a helping hand from community members and construction companies, the social quarters will be brandy new by the end of the month.

Whether it be for chicken barbecues, bingo, or just a regular meeting, these vets are looking forward to capacity restrictions fully lifted, and a good time with friends.

“You know, we’re not young like we used to be. But we can party! This is just a nice surrounding of friends, which is good,” says Tucker.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.