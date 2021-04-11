Looking ahead: Week of April 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what stories we have on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this Monday Vermonters 30 plus can register for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

It’s recommended that you try both the state health department website, as well as individual pharmacies and stores like CVS, Walgreens, Kinney, Hannaford, Shaws. On Monday, Rite Aid and Price Chopper will begin offering shots as well.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday Essex Town and Village of Essex Junction are reconsidering the proposal to merge.

The decision was put out to a vote to see what the community wants to do. They originally voted on this issue on Town Meeting Day, and the merger fell short of just 19 votes. Now in order for the proposal to be reconsidered the state stature requires votes to exceed 66 percent of the votes that prevailed in the past vote.

In other words, since 3,756 residents voted “no” on March 2, the merger needs at least 2,479 “yes” votes to pass. And the “no” votes can’t exceed 2,479. Ballots are due to the Town Clerk this Tuesday, April 13.

It’s a non-binding vote, so the result gives an idea of what the community wants, but isn’t the final say. That’s up to the legislature to decide.

Also this Tuesday, Plattsburgh International Airport will shut down its runway to repave. The temporary closure will go from April 13 to June 22.

All flights will be suspended. If you have already scheduled a flight the airport wants you to call the airline for options.

The Natural Resources Board Meeting is also happening on Tuesday, April 13.

This will take place virtually through Microsoft Teams starting at 11 a.m. If you’d like to take part, share your voice, or just watch, all you have to do click the link. Or dial in with the following information: Conference Number: 1 (802) 828-7667 Passcode: 578 017 801

Looking ahead to this Wednesday you can learn more about the top three finalists for Burlington High School’s next Principal. A public forum will take place on zoom from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The candidates include Steve Berbeco, who served as deputy commissioner for the child development division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families; Gregory Kirkland, an assistant principal at Clayton County Public Schools in Georgia; and Lauren McBride, the current interim principal at Burlington High School.

To learn more about the candidates, and for access to the forum link check out the school’s website.

