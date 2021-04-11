Neighbors Helping Neighbors encourages other neighborhoods to help

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a little follow-up on a local project we first told you about over the winter.

The Neighbors Helping Neighbors project in South Burlington is back at it again. This time, they’re helping other neighborhoods do the same kind of good they are.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors does several volunteer projects each year, helping the elderly and food insecure in a number of ways. Some of those projects include Shoveling for a Cause and Continue the Love.

After many folks reached out expressing that they wish they lived in South Burlington’s Orchard neighborhood, Neighbors Helping Neighbors has figured out a way to help other areas do the same.

“So, we got the idea... well, you don’t have to live in our neighborhood. The things we do can be done anywhere in any neighborhood. So we decided to do this Vermont grassroots Neighbors Helping Neighbors project which is a seminar. So it’s to help neighborhoods tap into resources and talents they have right outside of their door,” says organizer Louis Godin.

The seminar is free to attend.

It runs on April 13th at 2:30 pm via Zoom.

They’ll talk about project ideas, building a network, how to find creativity, and even brainstorm.

