Search for dog swept away by Bolton river called off

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a golden retriever swept away by a rushing river in Bolton last month has been called off.

Yogurt’s owners Amanda and Derek Taylor made the announcement on Facebook.

They’re thanking the volunteers from all over Vermont for their efforts in the days following the accident.

We want to thank everyone from all over: our friends and family, our neighbors and community, people from all over... Posted by Amanda Knoll Taylor on Thursday, April 1, 2021

