Advertisement

Search for dog swept away by Bolton river called off

Yogurt the Golden Retriever
Yogurt the Golden Retriever(Derek Taylor)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a golden retriever swept away by a rushing river in Bolton last month has been called off.

Yogurt’s owners Amanda and Derek Taylor made the announcement on Facebook.

They’re thanking the volunteers from all over Vermont for their efforts in the days following the accident.

We want to thank everyone from all over: our friends and family, our neighbors and community, people from all over...

Posted by Amanda Knoll Taylor on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Related Stories:

Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river

Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley Breer, 51
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
A different kind of DUI
Woman drives tractor on state highway while intoxicated
Kids return home after hearing search party.
Missing kids return home on their own
Two people dead in farm vehicle crash
Police investigating drive-by shootings at Oil and Go outlets

Latest News

Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring
Burlington
Big crowds at Burlington's beaches this weekend
Berlin
UPDATE in the search for A MISSING 71- YEAR-OLD BERLIN MAN