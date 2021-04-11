Search for dog swept away by Bolton river called off
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a golden retriever swept away by a rushing river in Bolton last month has been called off.
Yogurt’s owners Amanda and Derek Taylor made the announcement on Facebook.
They’re thanking the volunteers from all over Vermont for their efforts in the days following the accident.
Related Stories:
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Man saved in Bolton water rescue
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.