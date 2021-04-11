UPDATE: police locate body of missing Berlin man

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found the body of William Frantz, 71, Saturday morning around 9:45.

He was lying in the median strip of I-89 near Exit 7.

Frantz was last seen Wednesday night around 8:30, when he left a friend’s house in Montpelier.

Police say his car was left on Hill Street Extension in Berlin.

The death is under investigation by Vermont State Police-Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The Berlin Police Department is thanking Barre City Police Department, Barre Town Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Vermont State Police for their efforts.

“Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Mr. Frantz and we want to thank everyone who called and provided information for this investigation,” the department said in a statement.

