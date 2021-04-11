Advertisement

VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had our cameras at North Beach Saturday afternoon, as hundreds flocked to party in the sand.

When we were there, most weren’t social distancing or wearing masks.

“The vaccine is coming out... I feel like everyone is pretty, things need to get back to normal. That’s what I feel,” said one young beachgoer named Owen, who said he’s from New York.

While most beachgoers wouldn’t talk to us on camera, those chatted with us off camera did say they’re local college students. Young Vermonters continue to account for most of the state’s positive cases. The Scott Administration reported Friday, there’s a spike amongst 20 to 39-year-olds and kids 19 and younger.

