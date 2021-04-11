What to do Sunday, April 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

What’s a better way to start your Sunday than by helping your community? Richmond Vermont Area Little League is asking for volunteers to help them with their Green Maintenance Field Day.

They have loads of new red clay for their field and need some help moving it. If you want to join in on the community day fun bring along your rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows.

The event starts at 9 a.m.

Another event that will get you outdoors today is a hike at Mount Philo.

The Junior League of Champlain Valley is hosting the hike starting at 10 a.m. Weather permitting the league is hoping to get in a good workout, fresh air, and soak in the views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks.

Another great spring activity is visiting farms. It’s currently baby animal season, and Billings Farm & Museum is celebrating.

They’re inviting visitors to meet and learn about calves, lambs, kid goats, fuzzy chicks, and soft bunnies. Registration is highly encouraged ahead of time because space is limited. The farm is open for visits from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

