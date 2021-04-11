Advertisement

YCQM: April 11, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me our special report, “Making of a Monster.” Celine McArthur joins us to discuss her investigation. We’ll also talk about the red-hot real estate market with Flex Realty owner Giles Wagoner and offer tips if you are buying or selling a property. Plus, infectious disease expert, Dr. Tim Lahey from UVM, joins us to talk about COVID19 vaccines and new variants.

HOST: Darren Perron

YCQM: April 11, 2021
