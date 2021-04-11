BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be sandwiched between two systems today...a low pressure to the west, and a backdoor cold front to the east. The result will be a fairly quiet day, with partly sunny skies north and east of the Champlain Valley, and a few afternoon showers south and west. It will be cooler today though still mild, with highs mainly in the 60s. The cool spot will be New Hampshire, which will hold in the 50s.

Unsettled weather will continue Monday through Wednesday, though most of the region will remain on the dry side. A few showers are possible each day. Dry weather then makes a comeback for Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, no significant rain is expected.

