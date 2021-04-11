BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A low pressure in the Great Lakes just won’t be able to get here and bring beneficial rain. At best, it will only bring a few showers south and west of the Champlain Valley through Monday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, though New Hampshire will hold in the low 50s due to a backdoor cold front that came through. Tuesday is looking fair and dry.

Wednesday will be another iffy day, with a few showers possible, but nothing significant. Thursday and Friday are more questionable, as models are hinting at a storm system possibly bringing some rain to the region. Details are sketchy at this point, so we’ll keep an eye on it. The weekend is looking dry and pleasant for being outdoors, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

