Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A low pressure in the Great Lakes just won’t be able to get here and bring beneficial rain. At best, it will only bring a few showers south and west of the Champlain Valley through Monday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, though New Hampshire will hold in the low 50s due to a backdoor cold front that came through. Tuesday is looking fair and dry.

Wednesday will be another iffy day, with a few showers possible, but nothing significant. Thursday and Friday are more questionable, as models are hinting at a storm system possibly bringing some rain to the region. Details are sketchy at this point, so we’ll keep an eye on it. The weekend is looking dry and pleasant for being outdoors, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley Breer, 51
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
A different kind of DUI
Woman drives tractor on state highway while intoxicated
Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
Kids return home after hearing search party.
Missing kids return home on their own
Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast