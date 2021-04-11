BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was another day almost like summer, with highs well into the 70s. Sunday will be cooler, though still mild, with highs in the 60s. A backdoor cold front will try to push through during the day, and that may keep high temperatures in the 50s in New Hampshire. A system to our west will also try to nudge in here, but will only get so far. As a result, only a few showers are possible south and west of the Champlain Valley. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will be unsettled, with a few showers each day, though significant rain is not expected, which is what we need.

The latter half of the week is looking very quiet again, with partly sunny skies from Wednesday into Saturday. It won’t be as warm as what we’ve been having, but it will still be above average, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.