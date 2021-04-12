Advertisement

ATV crash sends 4-year-old to the hospital

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A 4-year-old child is in the hospital after crashing a small ATV.

Police say the accident happened Sunday afternoon around 2:40. They say 26-year-old Dillon Stanhope was driving his ATV on a private track in Franklin. The child was told to stay on the grass. At some point, the child drove a small ATV onto the track straight towards Stanhope. The two ATVs crashed head on.

The 4-year-old was transported to UVM Medical Center. No word on the child’s condition.

Police didn’t say if Stanhope and the child are related. An investigation is ongoing, but nobody’s been charged at this time.

