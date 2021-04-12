Advertisement

Biologists: More moose hunting will reduce ticks, help herd

(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINTGON, Vt. (AP) - Wildlife biologists in northern New England hope that increasing the number of moose taken by hunters this fall will help protect the herd from ticks.

Vermont is planning to issue 100 permits for the October hunt. That’s up from 55 last year and zero in 2019. The number of permits in Maine is going to increase by more than a tenth to 3,480. New Hampshire is considering whether to follow a similar path.

Ticks have devastated the herds. It’s hoped that a reduction in herd density will reduce the number of winter ticks and end up helping the surviving moose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

