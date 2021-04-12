Burlington on track to meet net-zero energy goal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington says it is on track to meet its net-zero energy goal by 2030.

According to new data, fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions were lower in the city in 2019 and 2020 compared to 2018.

Gas emissions were down more than 15% last year, putting Burlington slightly ahead of pace in meeting its goals.

But the lower number is impacted, in part, by the pandemic because travel was down.

City leaders say they are now looking to stay on the same track and be sure there isn’t another uptick.

“Cn we have employers in the area that have remote work or telework policies that allow for us to not travel quite as much as we did before the pandemic? Can we continue with fare-free transit? Can we keep increasing the bike lanes and the walking opportunities? That’s all going to play a key goal in whether that metric stays lower or whether it goes back up,” said Darren Springer of the Burlington Electric Department.

Other policies the city hopes will maintain momentum include implementing energy policy changes like new weatherization standards and electrification incentives.

