Car mechanics see more rusted brakes following the pandemic winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the busiest times of the year for mechanics as the weather gets nicer and more people are getting ready to travel.

Business is picking up for car shops across the region including Kaigle’s Service Center in Burlington.

Graham Kaigle, the shop manager says it’s the basics like snow tire removal, inspections and oil changes, that are keeping their phone ringing.

“People started booking a little bit earlier, we started taking more cars in March. People are kind of trending toward taking their tires off a little sooner,” said Kaigle.

And as restrictions loosen, they expect more busy days ahead.

“More people are starting to travel, so we are expecting some influx on that end for sure,” said Kaigle.

And Kaigle warns travelers because cars sat more this winter, to check their brakes before going for a ride.

“We are seeing a lot of brake replacements at this point, kind of early and premature, just because people aren’t driving enough,” said Kaigle.

More sitting, means more time for rust to build up, meaning decreased braking ability.

“There is sometimes what happens with brakes like that the pads will freeze up, so they literally are just not moving at all when the caliper is trying to compress them, so you can see some serious reduced brake integrity, absolutely,” said Kaigle.

So he says if your car sat for a long period of time, have it checked out before taking to the road.

“We just like to fix it make sure it’s right the first time, so they can just run it and drive their car,” said Kaigle.

Another part of the car Kaigle says they will start looking at soon is the air conditioning, making sure it’s ready as Vermont begins to heat up.

