Deadline extended for comments about groundwater plan

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has again extended the public comment period on the reclassification of groundwater as non-potable in parts of Bennington and Shaftsbury because of PFAS pollution.

Officials say the deadline to submit comments will be May 28 and another virtual public meeting will take place.

PFAS were first detected in wells around two former factories in North Bennington in 2016.

The substances are used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers and have been linked to health threats. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastic has provided about $50 million for new water lines and to cover other remediation costs.

