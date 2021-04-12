Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire prosecutor says a former youth center counselor accused of raping one boy and groping another in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children.”

A judge set bail at $3,000 Monday for 79-year-old Frank Davis, of Hopkinton, one of seven men arrested last week in connection with a broad criminal investigation into the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, in Manchester.

A prosecutor says Davis was reprimanded and transferred because of his habit of wrestling with teens.

Davis’ attorney says he denies the criminal allegations.

Related Stories:

Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center

7th man arrested in sex abuse case at NH youth detention center

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center

Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)