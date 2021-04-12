Advertisement

Fan blamed for Georgia house fire

Investigators say a fan was to blame for a house fire in Georgia.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters responded to a blaze in Georgia on Saturday.

It happened on Ballard Road at about 9 a.m.

A police officer happened to be driving by the fire at the same time the 82-year-old homeowner was calling to report it.

Fire officials say the cause was accidental. They say a fan overheated and ignited materials nearby.

No one was injured.

