Fan blamed for Georgia house fire
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters responded to a blaze in Georgia on Saturday.
It happened on Ballard Road at about 9 a.m.
A police officer happened to be driving by the fire at the same time the 82-year-old homeowner was calling to report it.
Fire officials say the cause was accidental. They say a fan overheated and ignited materials nearby.
No one was injured.
