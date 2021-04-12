Advertisement

Gas prices down slightly in NH, Maine, up a bit in Vermont

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have fallen slightly in New Hampshire and Maine, but have increased a bit in Vermont in the past week.

GasBuddy reported on Monday that New Hampshire gas prices dropped 2.6 cents to $2.68 per gallon. Prices also dipped less than a penny in Maine, to $2.79 per gallon.

In Vermont, prices rose 2.1 cents, to $2.77 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85 Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

