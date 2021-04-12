Advertisement

Joe’s Pond ice-out 3rd earliest on record

The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We know it’s unusually warm for April but how does this spring compare to years past?

Over the weekend we told you the ice went out Saturday on Joe’s Pond in West Danville. People buy a ticket guessing the date and time the ice will give way.

We still don’t know the name of this year’s winner yet. But we do know that this is the third earliest time the ice has gone out since the contest began in 1988.

The earliest was April 5 in 2010. The second earliest was April 8, 2013.

This year is third with April 10.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

