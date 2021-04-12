Manhunt for Harley Breer enters 4th day

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The manhunt for one of Vermont’s most notorious criminals entered its fourth day on Monday.

Vermont State Police have been searching for Harley Breer since Friday night when he reportedly assaulted a household member near his home in Marshfield, and then removed his ankle monitor and took off.

Breer was on house arrest for kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

He’s been in and out of court for the past 30 years for a series of violent crimes, including kidnapping and rape.

Police are currently searching in and around the Marshfield-Plainfield area for Breer.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and following up on tips from the public.

Investigators say they don’t know if Breer is still in Marshfield or if he’s left the area.

Multiple agencies are helping with the search.

“We certainly had some members of our tactical services unit who were activated over the weekend to conduct ground searches, door-to-door searches in Central Vermont. Certainly, K-9s, our unmanned aircraft programs may have been utilized, as well,” said Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police.

Police urged the public to stay vigilant.

If you see Breer, police say stay away from him and immediately call 911.

