MiVT: Abrau Jewelry

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Law and Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime”-- what do they have in common? Milton’s Abrau Jewelry by way of The Artisan Group.

“What really kind of launched my career was ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ because there’s such a cult following to it that to this day, I still sell that necklace,” said Danielle Nicole Enright.

Enright is a mom-turned-jewelry-maker and female empowerment extraordinaire.

But it didn’t happen overnight. In fact, it was a long journey to get here.

After losing her job in 2008, Enright began looking for ways to get a grip on her anxiety.

When people join therapy, it’s because they want to improve their lives. Little did Enright know beginning art therapy would completely change her life.

“I started painting and I wasn’t particularly good at it and I ended up finding a jewelry-making tutorial on YouTube and I just fell in love,” she said.

What began as looming beaded bracelets and selling them on eBay with her used clothes, has now evolved into something much bigger.

Earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets-- all different in style, material and meaning.

Enright says her jewelry is symbolic.

“I had customers coming to me and saying you know, this is really helping. Having this on my wrist, looking at the feather really reminds me to not take things so seriously all the time,” she said.

Enright tells me that helping others is her main goal, jewelry or not. Through her large following on Instagram, she has begun to mentor young girls and women looking to gain more confidence.

“It’s very difficult for women in today’s society, let’s face it. We have so many pressures on us. I really try to encourage other women to find their creative side. Take your struggle, put it into something really healthy. Whether that’s jewelry-making, a business, something that no one can take away from you,” she said.

