Montreal rocked by riots set off by COVID-19 curfew

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic continues to keep our northern border closed as Canada deals with another surge in cases, including the more contagious variants.

Over the weekend in Quebec, restrictions were tightened and Montreal imposed an 8 p.m. curfew. That sparked protests that turned violent Sunday night.

Our Darren Perron spoke with CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter Luca Caruso-Moro about what’s going on. Watch the video to see the full interview.

