New commander in charge of drug task force

(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police chief and former state trooper has been put in charge of the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.

Ellen Arcieri has been a member of law enforcement since 1987.

She worked with the narcotics and investigations unit of the New Hampshire State Police.

She retired as a lieutenant from state police in 2011. She also worked with the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, and the Fremont Police Department.

She was most recently chief of Brentwood Police Department. The task force was established in 1986 to combat the increasing effects illicit drugs were having on the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

