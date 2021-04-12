N.H. Gov. Sununu receives J&J vaccine
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu has joined the nearly 300,000 New Hampshire residents who are fully vaccinated.
That’s about 22 percent of the state’s population.
Driving an orange convertible, Sununu waved to the volunteers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway mass vaccination site in Loudon. Sununu stayed in his car the whole visit.
He posted a video to his Twitter page right after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine thanking the workers.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.