N.H. Gov. Sununu receives J&J vaccine

LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu has joined the nearly 300,000 New Hampshire residents who are fully vaccinated.

That’s about 22 percent of the state’s population.

Driving an orange convertible, Sununu waved to the volunteers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway mass vaccination site in Loudon. Sununu stayed in his car the whole visit.

He posted a video to his Twitter page right after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine thanking the workers.

Just got my COVID-19 vaccine at the @NHMS — a big THANK YOU to all of the incredible volunteers, state employees, and staff who make the process so seamless! #603Pride pic.twitter.com/9vPfxnbuB7 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 10, 2021

