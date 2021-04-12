Advertisement

N.H. Gov. Sununu receives J&J vaccine

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Apr. 11, 2021
LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu has joined the nearly 300,000 New Hampshire residents who are fully vaccinated.

That’s about 22 percent of the state’s population.

Driving an orange convertible, Sununu waved to the volunteers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway mass vaccination site in Loudon. Sununu stayed in his car the whole visit.

He posted a video to his Twitter page right after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine thanking the workers.

