Officials warn beachgoers of ‘extremely cold’ water

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lots of sun and high temperatures in the 70s are driving people to Burlington’s beaches. But emergency crews are urging you to stay out of the water.

Burlington Fire Chief Jared Grenon says the water is extremely cold — about 40 degrees. He says any water below 98 degrees has a risk of causing hypothermia.

“You have only a few minutes to get out of water this cold or it will start to affect your ability to make proper decisions and affect your motor functions to be able to swim and self-extricate yourself safely,” Grenon said.

Officials are urging you not to go beyond knee-deep so that you can walk out of the water safely in case of an emergency.

Some people, who were hoping to cool off in Lake Champlain, headed to Leddy Beach on Sunday.

“I was walking around Burlington this morning and was like hot and sweaty and ready to go in the water,” said Sarah Haedrich.

Beach-goers say quickly realized the water isn’t nearly as warm as the weather.

“We put our toes in. It was absolutely freezing. It felt like an ice cube,” said Cara Girardi.

“I’ve done the Penguin Plunge a couple of times, so [the water is] warmer than that, but, you know, maybe 9 degrees warmer than that, so not much better,” said Cole Casale.

“Not swimmable,” his friend, Heather Mansfield chimed in.

After testing the waters, most beach-goers decided to relax on the shore.

“I got an alert on my phone that was warning about the temperatures and I saw some videos of people at North Beach jumping in but I don’t know. I wouldn’t want to risk it right now,” Mansfield said.

“No, I did not get into the water because my mom actually told me, specifically, not to swim because it’s too cold,” Girardi said.

Officials say if you do go out on boat — canoe or kayak — be sure to wear a life jacket — have some form of communication on you — and let someone know your plan before you head out.

